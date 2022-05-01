VHHS Band Reunion
Oak Mountain State Park 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, Alabama 35124
We're spotlighting the years 1970-1990 when the band was under the direction of legendary band director Dr. Ted Galloway.
Dr. Galloway's daughter, Denise Galloway Nolen, is chairing the committee.
It is scheduled for May 1 at Oak Mountain State Park at 1 pm.
Dr. Galloway was so influential to thousands of students through the years.
For more information, please email maurylevine@yahoo.com, or call or text (205) 401-9377.
