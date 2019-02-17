Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters

South City Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R.Gurney. The play brings a simple charm to the stage, with an uplifting message and laughs at every turn. Saturday night the buffet starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Sunday buffet begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, January 7. Purchase your tickets before February 8 online at the Adult Services Desk or www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org