Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters

to Google Calendar - Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters - 2019-02-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters - 2019-02-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters - 2019-02-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters - 2019-02-17 13:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

South City Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R.Gurney. The play brings a simple charm to the stage, with an uplifting message and laughs at every turn. Saturday night the buffet starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Sunday buffet begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $35 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, January 7. Purchase your tickets before February 8 online at the Adult Services Desk or www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters - 2019-02-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters - 2019-02-17 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters - 2019-02-17 13:00:00 iCalendar - Valentines Matinee Dinner Theatre: Love Letters - 2019-02-17 13:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star