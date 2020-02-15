Valentines Dinner Theatre: The Odd Couple (Female Version)

South City Theatre presents The Odd Couple (Female Version) by Neil Simon. The revision of this popular play sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger. The tension between these two opposites is hilarious!

There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, January 13.

Purchase your tickets before February 12 online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.