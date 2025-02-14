Valentine’s Dinner Theatre – Dearly Beloved

Plan on joining us for this laugh riot….Texas Style! An over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small town eccentrics. What could go wrong? In this fast-paced, laugh-a-minute comedy, Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas --- Frankie, Twink and their estranged sister, honey Raye – are thrown together to pull off a family wedding. But the blessed event is destined to be a fiasco! This joyful comedy about love, marriage, sisterhood, and three hundred pounds of good old Texas barbeque will have you laughing all the way down the aisle! There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. and the show follows, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Thursday, January 2. Advance reservations required. Tickets may be purchased online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/vdt. Visa and MasterCard accepted.