UUCB Climate Revival
to
Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham 4300 Hampton Heights Dr., Homewood, Alabama 35209
Family event Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 to 2. Activities for kids
Guided nature trail hikes
Food truck
Organizations from the community will have booths set up, such as Energy Alabama, Cahaba River Society, Friends of Shades Creek, Southern Environmental Law Center, etc. The event is free and open to the public
Info
Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham 4300 Hampton Heights Dr., Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events, Festivals & Fairs, Politics & Activism