UUCB Climate Revival

Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham 4300 Hampton Heights Dr., Homewood, Alabama 35209

Family event Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 to 2. Activities for kids

Guided nature trail hikes

Food truck

Organizations from the community will have booths set up, such as Energy Alabama, Cahaba River Society, Friends of Shades Creek, Southern Environmental Law Center, etc. The event is free and open to the public

