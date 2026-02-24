Lakeshore Foundation will play host to the 2026 USA Para Powerlifting National Team Qualifier on Friday, February 27, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

14 athletes from across the country will vie for a spot on the National Team, giving them the opportunity to represent the United States internationally throughout the year. Athletes participating in the qualifying event include Paralympians Bobby Body, Ashley Dyce, and Ahmed Shafik, as well as eight other returning athletes. All 11 returning athletes most recently represented the United States at the 2025 World Championships in Cairo.

Members of the public are invited to come out to Lakeshore and experience this impressive event in-person at no charge or catch the action live on Lakeshore’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/lakeshorefoundation.