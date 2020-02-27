The Birmingham Chapter of the American Association of Individual Investors invites the public to attend a lively presentation led by Michael Brozzo, CFP, regional director of Schwab Asset Management Solutions, titled "Unlock the Power of Your Portfolio," will cover Schwab's perspective on portfolio risk management; approaches to managing the potential of inflation; and the changing roles of fixed income and equities.

Fee:In Advance (by 2/20) $10/person; At the Door $12/person; Students and first-time attendees Free

Location: Charles Schwab Birmingham Branch Office, 3000 Cahaba Village Plaza Suite #130, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

For More Details and Registration Form: www.aaii.com/localchapters