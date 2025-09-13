Understanding Irlen Syndrome and Reading Struggles

Homewood Public Library
1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(Adults) Join Dr. Belinda Palmer for a brief talk on how Irlen Syndrome can affect reading, focus, and behavior in both children and adults. Afterward, free screenings will be available for anyone interested. This is a great opportunity for parents who suspect reading issues might be more than just a vision or attention problem.

