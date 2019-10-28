Understanding Awareness and Empathy Workshop with T. Marie King

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us on Monday, October 28th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library as the amazing T. Marie King guides us through dialogue and exercises that will challenge our beliefs and force us to examine the wo(man) in the mirror.

In this workshop, we hope to empower the ability to talk about race and the ability to be more empathetic. We hope to create an environment where participants can identify, address, and eliminate their own individual biases so that we are able to connect with diverse communities. Please join us for this important exercise in understanding more about ourselves and our neighbors. Free and open to all.

Co-hosted with Birmingham Islamic Society, Jefferson County Memorial Project Homewood Committee, The Listening Project, MAD? Make a Difference Alabama, and the Magic City Acceptance Center.

