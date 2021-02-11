Ugly Sweater Design Party via Zoom: Valentine's Edition

By popular demand, we’re repeating December’s Ugly Sweater Design Party, but with a Valentine’s Day twist.

Design and decorate the ugliest holiday sweater you can possibly imagine just in time for Valentine’s Day. All supplies provided. Register online by February 4. On February 5, you will receive an email with instructions on picking up your supplies (sweaters and decorations) via curbside. Spend the week decorating your sweater and then attend the Zoom event on February 11 to show off your creation. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.