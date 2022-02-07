Ugly Sweater Design Kit – Valentine’s Day Edition

By popular demand, we’ve created an Ugly Sweater Design Kit, but with a Valentine’s Day twist. Design and decorate the ugliest holiday sweater you can possibly imagine just in time for Valentine’s Day. Once you’ve created your design, tag us on Instagram at @HomewoodPublic. All supplies provided. Kits can be picked up from February 7-13. Open to 6th-12th graders. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.