Research has shown that autistic drivers show no significant driving performance differences than other teens. An important part of helping autistic teens become successful is obtaining a driver’s license which enables them be independent. Join us as UAB researchers discuss their findings. Round Auditorium
UAB Neuroscience Café – Driving & Autism
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
