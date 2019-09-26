UAB Neuroscience Café – Driving & Autism

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Research has shown that autistic drivers show no significant driving performance differences than other teens. An important part of helping autistic teens become successful is obtaining a driver’s license which enables them be independent. Join us as UAB researchers discuss their findings. Round Auditorium

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
