UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults

to Google Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults - 2019-01-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults - 2019-01-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults - 2019-01-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults - 2019-01-24 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Cognitive abilities are the mental skills you need to carry out any task from the most simple to the most complex. As we get older, our cognitive abilities gradually deteriorate. Join us as we learn how to deal with cognitive aging. In the Round Auditorium.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults - 2019-01-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults - 2019-01-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults - 2019-01-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - UAB Neuroscience Café- Cognition in Older Adults - 2019-01-24 18:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star