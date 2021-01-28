UAB Community Conversations on Diversity
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us as UAB Medical Psychology Clinical students present an introduction to diversity.
Definitions of diversity, equity and inclusion will be examined as well as ways to best support diversity in our community. Mental health issues related to diversity will also be explored. Join the discussion on how to heal our community.
https://uab.zoom.us/j/98842681926?pwd=cFcxYlh4VXdwRElCRzU5SHphcGxqdz09
