UAB CAPPI Series

UAB CAPPI Chat is a public lecture series in local libraries. Once per month, experts from UAB speak on timely topics related to addiction and/or pain.

It has been found that youth who smoke and drink have an increased risk of having difficulties at school, delinquency, and use of other drugs. Join Drs. Samantha Hill & Rebekah Savage as they explore teen smoking and alcohol use and the implications on health now and in the future.

Join the lecture on Zoom at 12pm: https://uab.zoom.us/j/95536215595