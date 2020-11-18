UAB CAPPI Chat Lecture Series: Suicide Risk & Substance Use Disorders

UAB CAPPI is dedicated to discovering effective treatments and alleviating the suffering caused by addiction and pain.

The Center for Addiction & Pain Prevention & Intervention (CAPPI) at the University of Alabama at Birmingham serves as a catalyst for novel and innovative research, training, community outreach, and patient care. This center is a meeting place for scientists, trainees, physicians, and persons in the community interested in discovering effective treatments and alleviating the suffering caused by addiction and pain. In our effort to connect with the community and bring cutting-edge research to the public, CAPPI Chat is a public lecture series in local libraries. Once per month, experts from UAB will present online using Zoom to speak on timely topics related to addiction and/or pain. The public is affected by research when science is communicated effectively. Therefore, the goal of CAPPI Chat is to engender an exchange of ideas and viewpoints so that our work can have the maximum impact. All lectures are at 12 p.m. Presentors for this program are Dr. Caitlin Clevenger & Dr. Matthew Macaluso.

https://uab.zoom.us/j/91599940994

Meeting ID: 915 9994 0994

Phone In: +1 646 876 9923

Join by H.323: 162.255.36.11 (US East)