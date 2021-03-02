Tween Social Justice Book Club via Zoom
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(4th-7th Grade) This virtual book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. March’s book is Class Act by Jerry Craft. This graphic novel features 8th grader Drew Ellis as he tries to navigate the world of Riversdale Academy.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Kids & Family