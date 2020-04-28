Tween Social Justice Book Club: Save Me a Seat

(4-7 Grade) This new book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. April’s book is Save Me a Seat by Sarah Weeks and Gita Varadarajan. In Save Me a Seat Joe and Ravi might be from very different places, but they're both stuck in the same place: school. When their lives intersect in the first week of fifth grade they are brought together by a common enemy (the biggest bully in their class) and the need to take control of their lives