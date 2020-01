Round Auditorium

This new book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. March’s book is Paper Things by Jennifer Richard Jacobson. When forced to choose between staying with her guardian and being with her big brother, Ari chose her big brother. There's just one problem -- Gage didn't actually have a place to live. How can Ari keep up with school, her best friend, and middle-school applications when she doesn’t have a place to live?