Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft

to Google Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft - 2020-02-18 15:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft - 2020-02-18 15:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft - 2020-02-18 15:45:00 iCalendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft - 2020-02-18 15:45:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This new book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. February’s book is New Kid by Jerry Craft.

Seventh grader Jordan Banks loves nothing more than drawing cartoons about his life. But instead of sending him to the art school of his dreams, his parents enroll him in a prestigious private school known for its academics, where Jordan is one of the few kids of color in his entire grade. As he makes the daily trip from his Washington Heights apartment to the upscale Riverdale Academy Day School, Jordan soon finds himself torn between two worlds--and not really fitting into either one.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
205-332-6619
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft - 2020-02-18 15:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft - 2020-02-18 15:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft - 2020-02-18 15:45:00 iCalendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: New Kid by Jerry Craft - 2020-02-18 15:45:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star