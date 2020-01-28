Tween Social Justice Book Club: GHOST by Jason Reynolds

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This new book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. January’s book is Ghost by Jason Reynolds. In this series-starter, Castle -Ghost- Cranshaw is an African American young man with a proclivity for getting into trouble, fighting, and running, stemming from an incident with his now-imprisoned father. When Ghost impulsively races and bests the citywide track team's fastest sprinter, the coach sees potential in the seventh grader.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205-332-6619
