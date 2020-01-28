Tween Social Justice Book Club: GHOST by Jason Reynolds

This new book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. January’s book is Ghost by Jason Reynolds. In this series-starter, Castle -Ghost- Cranshaw is an African American young man with a proclivity for getting into trouble, fighting, and running, stemming from an incident with his now-imprisoned father. When Ghost impulsively races and bests the citywide track team's fastest sprinter, the coach sees potential in the seventh grader.