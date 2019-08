This new book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. November’s book is Get Real, by Mara Rockliff.

In this frank, teen-friendly manifesto, Rockliff reveals what today's youth are really buying when they spend their money on a cell phone, a cheap t-shirt, or fast food--and shows the way to better choices, both for people and the planet.