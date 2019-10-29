Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan

to Google Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan - 2019-10-29 15:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan - 2019-10-29 15:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan - 2019-10-29 15:45:00 iCalendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan - 2019-10-29 15:45:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This new book club for 4th-7th graders will feature books that focus on hot topics in the world today. October’s book is The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan. Kept as forced labor on a chocolate plantation in the Ivory Coast, Amadou and his younger brother Seydou had given up hope, until a young girl arrives at the camp who rekindles the urge to escape. Round Auditorium

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan - 2019-10-29 15:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan - 2019-10-29 15:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan - 2019-10-29 15:45:00 iCalendar - Tween Social Justice Book Club: The Bitter Side of Sweet by Tara Sullivan - 2019-10-29 15:45:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star