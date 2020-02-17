Tween Kindness Rocks

Homewood Public Library

(4-7 Grade) Bring your creativity and join us as we paint rocks to place around Homewood to brighten someone’s day. We’ll provide the supplies, get together to create, and send you on your way to place your masterpieces around Homewood. Someone could take your rock and re-hide it, leave it be, or/ replace it!

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
205-332-6619
