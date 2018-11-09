Tween Camp Half-Blood

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Fri, November 9, from 4-5 p.m. in the Round Auditorium

(4-7 grade) Calling all Percy Jackson fans! See if you and your demigod friends can survive the legendary Camp Half-Blood. Register online.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
2053326622
