TUTUS, BLUES & BREWS

A family-friendly event to benefit The Dance Foundation at Red Hills Brewing Company, in Homewood on Sunday, November 4, 2018; 3 - 5 PM. Everyone is invited. Admission is free. Live music by AUTOMATIC SLIM BLUES BAND

Food by TACO MAMA & EDGEWOOD CREAMERY

Presented by INC Financial, Hare Wynn, Method Mortgage and Lemak GroupSpecial

Thanks to Taco Mama, Edgewood Creamery, Red Hills Brewery, Automatic Slim and Birmingham Parent

Tokens may be purchased at the event for food and chances to win fabulous prizes!

One token = $5; buy more for a discount.

Come dressed in your best tutu or cape, and join our parade at the event. Tutu and cape kits sold in advance at The Dance Foundation.

The Dance Foundation is a non-profit organization supported by generous corporations, foundations and individuals. We teach 2,000 students each week through our Studio Program and Community Partnership Program. Our studios are also home to dozens of artists and arts organizations for classes, workshops, rehearsals and performances. The Dance Foundation has been a gathering place for learning with and through dance for more than 40 years.