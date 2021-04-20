Tuesday Night Trails, sponsored by Alabama Outdoors, Ponte Therapeutic Massage, and Birmingham Ultra Trail Society happens every Tuesday evening until the end of daylight savings time in October. Meet at the Frankfurt entrance at 5:45 p.m. Runners and walkers of all levels are welcome! There will be several pace groups from super fast to walking group. Pups are can join in the fun too! All are welcome to meet at Overtime Bar and Grill after!

Cost is free.