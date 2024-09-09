Troop 79 hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony
On Monday, September 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Troop 79, All Saints Episcopal Church will host a Flag Retirement Ceremony. By law, the only proper way to “retire” a United States Flag is to burn in it in an appropriate ceremony. The ceremony is open to the public and veterans are especially and honorably invited and encouraged to bring a United States Flag that they wish to be retired.
