Troop 79 hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony

All Saints Episcopal 110 West Hawthorne Road, Homewood, Alabama

On Monday, September 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. Troop 79, All Saints Episcopal Church will host a Flag Retirement Ceremony. By law, the only proper way to “retire” a United States Flag is to burn in it in an appropriate ceremony. The ceremony is open to the public and veterans are especially and honorably invited and encouraged to bring a United States Flag that they wish to be retired.

