TRICK OR TROTLINE

The iconic 90's country cover band Trotline is taking the stage at The Edge on Friday, October 25th! Wear your favorite 90's country attire and wrangle up all your friends for a night of nostalgic country hits.

"Trotline" has become one of the most popular "country/southern rock" bands in the Southeast today. Since originating in South Georgia in 1997, the five-member band has made their way from their home state of Georgia to Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana, North and South Carolina, and Texas. - trotline.net