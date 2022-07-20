Tri Nations Wheelchair Rugby

Wheelchair rugby doesn't end with The World Games this summer in Birmingham! International wheelchair rugby competition returns to Lakeshore Foundation with Team USA, Canada and Great Britain at the 2022 Tri Nations Tournament. Come see this fast-paced, hard-hitting competition. You can watch these top teams in the world compete here in the United States before they move on to play for the World Championship in October. All the action is a lead-up to the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris.