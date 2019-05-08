OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Treaties: What They Do and Do Not Do", May 8, 15, 22, and 29th, 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM. Instructor: Renato Corbetta, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science and Public Adminstration, UAB. This course will describe NATO and other treaty obligations America has. What responsibility do we have to Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Israel, or the United Nations? What responsibilities do other countries have for our protection? How much money do these treaties/agreements cost us? Have they been rewritten? Learn about America’s role toward the other nations of this world, and their role toward America.