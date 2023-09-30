Traveling Solo for Women: A Path Towards a Fulfilling Life

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Are you curious about traveling in a Teardrop Camper? Do you have dreams you'd like to fulfill, but no one to go with? Come to the program, "Traveling Solo for Women: A path to a fulfilling life," as psychologist Dehryl Mason, Ph.D. discusses her 6-month solo journey in her Teardrop, 'Joy.' All are welcome.

