OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "Between Town and Gown" by Kelly Fitts. Tuscaloosa’s historic districts lie between The

University of Alabama and downtown Tuscaloosa. They serve as a living example of our city’s past and bridge our current and future lives. As a long-time resident and business owner, Kelly will tell us about the long history, current culture and

what we need to know to understand complicated relationships that exist. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.