July 18: Tour De Cahaba. Benefiting the Children’s of Alabama SHINE Clinic, this Cahaba Cycles bike riding event offers five route options of varying lengths — stretching from Homewood to Trussville to Cahaba Heights to Pelham — with rest stops at each Cahaba Cycles location, water stops and a post-ride cookout at the Homewood store. Registration costs vary depending on the length of ride. Online registration closes midnight July 16; on-site registration available day-of for $35. For more information, visit www.cahabacycles.com/articles/2021-tour-de-cahaba-pg1035.htm.