Together in Teal- Live Butterfly Release for Ovarian Cancer Awareness

On September 10th, the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will host the 3rd Annual Together in Teal butterfly release. This event will raise awareness of the silent symptoms of ovarian cancer, remember those who have lost their lives, and honor those who are battling or have beaten ovarian cancer. This event will take place at Aldridge Gardens from 2:30-4:30, and feature live music, educational displays, merchandise vendors and an informative and moving program presented by ovarian cancer researchers and physicians. We are anticipating the release of 400-600 painted lady and monarch butterflies. You will not want to miss this beautiful, informative, and moving celebration.

For more information about the event contact Ashley Thompson, Executive Director: ashley@nlovca.org or 205.999.8021.