To Be Read Book Club

This book club meets on the first Thursday of every month at 2 p.m. via Zoom at this time. Contact Leslie West to register at Leslie.west@homewoodpublic library.org

Everyone has an accumulation of books that have been placed in the “to be read” pile. Pick out one of those books from your to be read list, read it, and share with the group. Discussion will revolve around why you initially wanted to read the book, why it took so long for you to get around to it, and if you are glad you finally read it.

And we don't want the conversation to stop there. Feel free to bring reports on what you are reading and whether you are enjoying it or not. Are there books you picked up just because of the cover? Did you read a book because of a review you read....and did it live up to the hype? Did you read a book after you saw the movie.....how did the book stack up with the movie? What was a book you waited for and then finally got to read? Any special book stories?

This is a gathering place for readers to discuss books. As author Nick Hornby said, “Books are, let's face it, better than everything else.”