Join us for a brand new book club!

Everyone has an accumulation of books that have been placed in the “to be read” pile. Pick out one of those books from your to be read list, read it, and share with the group. Discussion will revolve around why you initially wanted to read the book, why it took so long for you to get around to it, and if you are glad you finally read it. Register online for this virtual book club. Zoom meeting information will be sent closer to event.