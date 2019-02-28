Association of Individual Investors invites the public to attend a lively presentation led by Sireka Melton, branch manager for TD Ameritrade.

The presentation, titled "Tips to Help Overcome Common Retirement Mistakes," will cover key mistakes to avoid when planning for retirement; proven retirement planning tools; and basics of estate planning.

Fee:

In Advance (by 2/21) $10/person

At the Door (space permitting only) $12/person

First-time attendees Free

Location:

Homewood Library Room 100 on the Lower Level

1721 Oxmoor Road Homewood, AL 35209205-332-6600

For More Details and Registration Form: www.aaii.com/localchapters