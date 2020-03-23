Tiny Tyke Tales

Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2130 Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North , Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Tiny Tyke Tales is back for Spring Break! Join BCT for an interactive story adventure as we journey through the pages of some of our favorite children's books.

March 23rd - 27th @ 10:30am. For ages 6 weeks - 3 years

Info

Birmingham Children’s Theatre 2130 Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North , Birmingham, Alabama 35203 View Map
Kids & Family
Tags

