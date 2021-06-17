OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "My Time in the FBI" by Mayor Ashley Curry. Looking back at my 25-year career in the FBI, which began in 1980, I feel my colleagues and I made a difference. My time included the Bruno/Food World extortion case, the Atlanta prison riot, the Judge Robert Vance murder and the abortion bombing/Eric Robert Randolph case. I will describe the “FBI family” and its qualities plus some instances of humor; A necessity of serving 25 years in law enforcement. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.