Thunder on the Mountain

Vulcan Park and Museum 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Birmingham’s yearly patriotic tradition on the 4th of July, Thunder on the Mountain, will return this Independence Day at Vulcan Park and Museum from 9-9:30 p.m.

Residents will be able to enjoy 30 minutes of fireworks from wherever they can see the Vulcan statue.

WHERE: Vulcan Park and Museum

WHEN: July 4, 9-9:30 p.m.

