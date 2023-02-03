“They Fell in Love Making the Movie” Brown Bag Lunch & Trivia Possessed (1931)
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
An ambitious factory girl (Joan Crawford) meets a handsome, wealthy lawyer (Clark Gable), but he wants her for a mistress, not a wife. These two stars fell hard for each other during filming and embarked on the affair that “nearly burnt down Hollywood.” The affair lasted on and off for the next thirty years. Join us to witness the smoldering chemistry clearly flying off the screen!
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
