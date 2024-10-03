Therapy Thursdays - Depression
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Depression is a common mental health disorder that affects 17.3 million American adults each year. Depression impacts people's thoughts, feelings, behavior and sense of well-being. It often causes poor sleep, lack of energy, loss of interest in activities and low mood. Join us as we welcome Ellie Mental Health to discuss symptoms and treatments of depression. The event will be in the Round Auditorium.
