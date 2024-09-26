Therapy Thursdays - Anxiety

Everyone can feel anxious sometimes, but people with anxiety disorders experience intense, excessive fear and worry. Anxiety is difficult to control, often interfering with daily activities, family life, social engagement, and school or work performance. Anxiety is one of the most common mental disorders, with 31% of US adults experiencing some anxiety disorder over their lifetime, yet only about 1 in 4 people in need receive any treatment. Join us as we welcome Ellie Mental Health to discuss symptoms and treatments of anxiety. The event will take place in the Large Auditorium.