Sept. 9: The Virtual Social Justice Book Club. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Zoom meeting. A discussion of Episode 2 of Netflix documentary “Amend: The Fight for America.” Will Smith hosts this evolving fight for equal rights in America through the lens of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. For more information or to register, please contact Elizabeth at superpowerlistening@gmail.com.

