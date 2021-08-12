The Virtual Social Justice Book Club (Zoom)
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Aug. 12: The Virtual Social Justice Book Club. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Zoom. Discuss Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime, the story of one man’s coming-of-age, set during the twilight of apartheid and the tumultuous days of freedom that followed. For more information, or to register, please contact Elizabeth at superpowerlistening@gmail.com.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209