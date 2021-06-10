The Virtual Social Justice Book Club

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

June 10: The Virtual Social Justice Book Club. 6:30-7:30 p.m. This book club provides a space for thoughtful conversation on issues of social justice and activism. Themes will include racial justice, immigration and LGBTQ rights. Members are welcome to suggest specific titles and topics to explore. To register, contact Elizabeth at superpowerlistening@gmail.com.

