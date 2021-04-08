The Virtual Social Justice Book Club - Beloved by Toni Morrison

Join the discussion! This month’s selection is Toni Morrison's Beloved, her magnificent Pulitzer Prize-winning novel--first published in 1987—which brought the unimaginable experience of slavery into the literature of our time and into our comprehension. Set in post-Civil War Ohio, it is the story of Sethe, an escaped slave who has risked her life in order to wrench herself from a living death of slavery.

To register please contact Elizabeth at: superpowerlistening@gmail.com