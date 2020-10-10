The Rescue Run 5K and Fun Run

Join us for the inaugural Jimmie Hale Mission Rescue Run 5K & Fun Run! On October 10th, 2020, join us as we proceed through the charming community Homewood, starting and finishing on 29th Avenue South near Dave’s Pizza.

The Rescue Run will feature live music, kid’s zone, appearances by Big Al & Aubie, cornhole, block-party, and much more! Race attendees will receive a high-quality race t-shirt & swag bag filled with goodies.

After the race, enjoy complimentary food, beverages, and swag provided by our generous event sponsors. Great deals at local retailers and restaurants will be available. The race will culminate after the awards ceremony with an epic after-party hosted at Dave’s Pizza! The party will include live music and meal specials. A portion of your purchase will go directly to the Jimmie Hale Mission. You can make a difference by enjoying delicious food and live entertainment.

This race will honor the loving memory of Homewood native, Douglas Benjamin Barnes. Doug made a remarkable impact on his community and will be greatly missed. We pray that all of those who were touched by Doug’s spirit will come out to celebrate his life and support those who are affected by homelessness.