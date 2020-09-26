The Dinner Detective - Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre

America’s LARGEST interactive comedy murder mystery dinner show is now playing at the DoubleTree Birmingham Perimeter Park! At The Dinner Detective, you’ll tackle a challenging crime while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The criminal is lurking somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

Our shows are geared toward adults and carry a PG-13 rating. Some mild content, loud noises, and adult humor will be present. Children ages 15+ with adult supervision are permitted.

Tickets starting at only $59.99/person! Each ticket includes our signature award-winning murder mystery show, along with a four-course plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity, music, and plenty of surprises during the show.

Tickets: https://www.thedinnerdetective.com/birmingham